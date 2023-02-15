All clear given after authorities respond to hazmat call in Oakland Park neighborhood

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The all clear has been given after Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews and the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a hazmat call Wednesday morning in a residential area.

Fire Rescue officials confirmed that “unknown chemicals” were found in the 3400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, crews responded to a home in the neighborhood around 8:30 a.m.

She said BSO’s Bomb Squad unit investigated the incident but nothing threatening was found.

No injuries were reported and no one has been transported from the scene.

Northeast Eighth Avenue was shut down between Northeast 32nd Street and Northeast 39th Street during the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.