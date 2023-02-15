Northwest Miami-Dade family terrified after someone kicked in their front door

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County family was shocked and quite alarmed after someone randomly and violently kicked in the front door of their home.

It happened on Sunday, Feb. 12 and it was captured on camera.

Residents at the apartment complex, located at 1100 NW 155th Lane, are concerned about this happening in broad daylight.

Surveillance video shows a man trying to block the camera before someone else kicks down the door to an apartment, with a family just inside.

Local 10 News has learned the family living there was so scared they had to move.

In the video, you can hear the victim screaming.

Imagine being in your home with your child when the door is kicked in.

Fortunately for that family, in this case, the suspects ran away. It appeared that there were a total of four of them, including the one who tried blocking the camera.

Miami-Dade police is now investigating.

Anyone who thinks they recognize one of the people in the video is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.