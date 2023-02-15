78º

Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail train in Hollywood

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Sky 10 over train crash in Hollywood. (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Tri-Rail train Wednesday morning in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the area of Stirling Road and Anglers Avenue.

According to Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi, the tracks will remain closed while the investigation continues.

Tri-Rail officials confirmed that a bus bridge is being prepared between the Sheridan Street and Fort Lauderdale Airport stations.

No other details were immediately released.

