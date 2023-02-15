Smokin’ Success! Local BBQ joint celebrating 70th anniversary

Georgia Pig BBQ & Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale just turned 70 years old.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A landmark South Florida restaurant is celebrating an amazing anniversary this week.

Georgia Pig BBQ & Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale just turned 70 years old.

The BBQ joint, which is located on State Road 7 between I-595 and Broward Blvd, opened for business in 1953.

The restaurant owners posting on Facebook, “Thank you to all of our customers and staff who have supported us throughout the years we truly wouldn’t be here without you.”

“This place has been serving the best authentic barbecue around since the 1950s. It’s not one of your trendy barbecue spots. It doesn’t have gimmicks, it has amazing barbecue beef, pork and chicken specials every day. The fried chicken on Fridays is worth going alone,” wrote a recent reviewer on Google.

Here’s to 70 more years of low and slow barbecue!