JetBlue beefing up service out of Fort Lauderdale with new destination

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – JetBlue is giving customers 250 reasons to fly out of Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International airport.

According to a news release, JetBlue will be adding more flights to Tallahassee International Airport in Jan. 2024 as well several other destinations because of its recent merger with Spirit Airlines.

In October, Spirit Airlines shareholders voted to accept a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue said it expects to reach more than 250 flights a day out of Fort Lauderdale by 2027.

