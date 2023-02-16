Man accused of attacking Coast Guard member in Pompano Beach, kicking service dog

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 40-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he beat a U.S. Coast Guard member and repeatedly kicked the victim’s service dog, authorities said.

Anthony Christian Sinovcic faces charges of carjacking and abuse of an animal.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Sinovcic drove to the victim’s home in Pompano Beach early Saturday morning and they went for a drive in the victim’s silver Lincoln Town Car with Sinovcic behind the wheel.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the two men picked up a woman somewhere nearby and the victim’s German Shepard service dog was also in the car.

At some point, Sinovcic asked the victim for a lighter, but he couldn’t find one, authorities said.

Deputies said Sinovcic then stopped the car, pulled the victim out, threw him into a gutter and started punching him.

He also struck the victim in the face with his dog’s leash, which had metal parts on it, the report stated.

According to the report, Sinovcic then started kicking the victim’s dog to prevent the dog from protecting the victim.

Deputies said Sinovcic then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, but returned to the victim’s house later that morning and asked what happened to his face, pretending that he didn’t know.

He also handed the victim his car keys, which were in two pieces, authorities said.

According to the report, Sinovcic was detained a short time later and refused to speak with a detective.

He was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $10,000 bond.

The report did not state how the two men know each other.