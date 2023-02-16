Man found shot to death inside vehicle near Davie school

DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead Thursday morning.

The victim, identified only as a man, was found dead inside of a vehicle in the 6700 block of Southwest 39th Street, near Nova High School.

Davie police said the victim’s name is being withheld as authorities work to notify his next of kin.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Davie police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.