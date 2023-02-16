Miami woman confesses to stabbing ‘best friend’ after confrontation, police say

MIAMI – A Miami woman faced an attempted murder charge after stabbing another woman who described the suspect as her “best friend,” according to police.

According to a Miami police report, just before noon on Wednesday, officers responded to the corner of Northwest 12th Avenue and 11th Street, located in the city’s Spring Garden neighborhood, after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Police found the victim with “multiple stab wounds on her upper body,” the investigating officer wrote.

The victim’s boyfriend was also at the scene and provided a photo and a description of the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Cadence Anne Dalton, police said.

Officers later located Dalton across the river in Little Havana, at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street and found a folding knife on her, the report states.

The victim was taken blocks away to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where police said they later interviewed her.

The woman told police that Dalton, whom she described as her “best friend,” pulled out the knife after she confronted Dalton over why she got into an argument with her boyfriend, stabbing her five times, officers wrote.

Police said the victim then called and texted her boyfriend, who had walked away after the argument, that she had been stabbed. He returned to the scene shortly after.

Dalton confessed to stabbing the woman, police said.

Jail records show that she was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Dalton faces a charge of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.