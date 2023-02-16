2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the area of the Dolphin Expressway and Northwest 107th Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a silver Lexus SUV and black Nissan SUV were initially involved in a collision in the westbound lanes of the highway.

He said the crash caused the Lexus to become disabled, blocking a travel lane.

An oncoming school bus was unable to stop, and crashed into the Lexus, he said.

According to Camacho, about 50 children were onboard the bus at the time, but none of them were among the injured.

He said the driver of the Lexus was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with minor injuries.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed two children were also hospitalized, one of who was transported by Fire Rescue and the other who was transported by private ambulance.

It’s unclear which vehicle or vehicles the injured children were in.