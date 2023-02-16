Police fatally shoot suspect at home in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person has died following a police-involved shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning at a home in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 14th Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as Miami-Dade police SWAT team members ordered the suspect to come out of a home with his hands up.

Police eventually used a tool to smash in a window of the home.

Several gunshots were heard and a spokesman for the police department confirmed that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because of the investigation, all lanes on Northwest 103rd Street from Northwest 12th Avenue to 17th Avenue, and from Northwest 103rd Street to 100th Street are currently closed.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No other details about what led up to the shooting were immediately released.