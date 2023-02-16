78º

Police searching for armed thieves caught on camera stealing car in Fort Lauderdale

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fortl Lauderdale, Broward County, Crime
Fort Lauderdale police searching for three armed robbery suspects. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are searching for three armed thieves who were caught on camera stealing a car in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Victoria Terrace.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, two of the three suspects were armed with handguns at the time of the theft.

Surveillance video released by police shows one of the thieves trying to open the door of an SUV parked in front of a home.

The video shows another thief opening the hood and holding a gun.

Authorities said the suspects are considered to be dangerous and they are advising those who live in the area to check their cameras.

Anyone with information about the trio is urged to contact Detective Grant Moule at 954-828-6032 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

