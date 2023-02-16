Son of slain Miami-Dade detective follows in his footsteps, joins force

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Thursday was a moving day for everyone that watched as the Miami-Dade Police Department swore in new officers.

They included the son of a MDPD officer who died in the line of duty.

Director Freddy Ramirez presented a badge to each recruit, with several joining the force as legacies.

“You represent what legacy is because in the department because we don’t leave anyone behind,” Ramirez said. “We are family forever.”

One new officer who drew a lot of attention and applause was Bryan Castillo.

His father, Detective Roger Castillo, was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2011.

On Thursday, his son Bryan was sworn in, taking the oath to protect and serve, the epitome of a full circle moment.

“My dad passing away only furthered my interest,” Castillo said. “I want to honor his legacy.”

A dream Castillo said he’s had since he was six years old.

“Just chills,” he said. “This department has been amazing to me and I’m just excited to join this career.”

For nine months, each recruit, now an officer, trained and learned the values, skills and knowledge necessary to serve.