WATCH LIVE: XXXTentacion murder trial continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case. The others are going to trial.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Wednesday:

On Wednesday, Tenell Carter, Williams’ ex-girlfriend testified for the prosecution.

She affirmed that Williams told her he was present for the robbery and murder.

The state also brought in Tony Robinson, the woman who helped the men rent the car allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

“I received a call from Chucky…saying that Big Rob (Allen) wanted to rent a car but because Chucky, Dedrick Williams, wasn’t going to be present, I asked him to have Big Rob call me directly,” she testified.

After the robbery and murder, the rental car was involved in a crash while three of the men were still inside; prosecutors insinuated they used the stolen cash to help pay for the damage.