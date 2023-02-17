77º

18 Cuban migrants land in Key West, official says

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Key West migrant landing (@USBPChiefMIP)

KEY WEST, Fla. – Eighteen Cuban migrants landed in Key West Friday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that the group arrived near Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.

He said the migrants came in on a homemade vessel.

Earlier this month, more than 100 Haitian migrants landed further up the Florida Keys, in Tavernier.

