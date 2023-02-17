18 Cuban migrants land in Key West, official says

KEY WEST, Fla. – Eighteen Cuban migrants landed in Key West Friday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that the group arrived near Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.
He said the migrants came in on a homemade vessel.
Earlier this month, more than 100 Haitian migrants landed further up the Florida Keys, in Tavernier.
𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖:— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) February 17, 2023
U.S. Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a migrant landing in Key West & encountered 18 Cuban migrants. The migrants arrived on a homemade vessel near Ft. Zachary Taylor State Park. #cuba #florida #keywest #FridayMorning #usbp pic.twitter.com/jNSF12vMoG