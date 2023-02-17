Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters

Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to kick off Friday with Ant-Man 3 -- officially titled “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

The third film in the Ant-Man trilogy will depict a new adventure with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) as he faces his toughest challenge yet, in the form of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

The return of the beloved superhero is expected to reinvigorate the sluggish winter box office when the latest Marvel adventure opens in theaters.

According to Variety.com, Disney’s third standalone “Ant-Man” movie is expected to collect $95 million to $100 million in North America over the traditional weekend and $110 million through President’s Day on Monday.

Rudd told ABC affiliate WPVI that Kang the Conqueror will be considered the “fiercest villain in MCU history” and give fans a similar feel to when Thanos (Josh Brolin) made his cinematic debut in The Avengers (2012).

Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) returns to the series as “The Wasp” to continue her adventures with Ant-Man.

Hope’s parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne, (Michelle Pfeiffer) find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

The entire Ant-Man trilogy was directed by Peyton Reed.