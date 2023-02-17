Detectives looking for leads after multiple package thefts in Pembroke Pines community

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A package theft problem has Pembroke Pines police taking a closer look at surveillance video of a man carting around a box filled with other boxes.

The video was captured by a resident at the Pembroke Landings in Pembroke pines. Several residents at the complex said they keep losing packages.

“I seen the guy,” said the woman who captured the video. “He was pushing a cart full of packages but he reached for something at my door.”

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, told Local 10 News that she was away from her apartment but got the alert from her doorbell camera.

“I had to call my son and say ‘go to the door’ but he was gone by then,” she recalled.

She would learn shortly after that several neighbors have had issues with packages being taken in recent months.

Another resident, who said she was scared, reported her case to police and several delivery outlets.

“I’ve made several complaints,” she said. " I have complaints with FedEx-- I have complaints with the front office. My whole building actually had packages taken.”

In one instance, she even found her stolen boxes torn open and thrown about at the community’s dog park.

A third resident told Local 10 News she moved into the complex about a month ago, and in that time, has had two packages taken.

Anyone with information on the package thefts is urged to call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200.