Man accused of stealing 2 luxury cars, soft drinks from outdoor fridge in Medley

A man was captured on surveillance video stealing a BMW and soft drinks from two homes in Medley.

MEDLEY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday by Medley police, days after he stole two vehicles along with some soft drinks, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Northwest 68th Court Sunday after a BMW 328i was stolen from outside a home.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspect, Jose Alberto Rodriguez Ruiz, opening the driver’s-side door of the car, getting inside and then leaving the area.

Jose Alberto Rodriguez Ruiz. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Detectives later obtained more surveillance footage that they said also showed Rodriguez Ruiz entering another property the day before and stealing soft drinks from an outdoor refrigerator.

Medley police said officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department found the stolen BMW Monday and a Be On A Look Out (BOLO) was placed for Rodriguez Ruiz.

Medley police said the suspect was spotted by officers Thursday as he was walking along Northwest 74th Street toward Okeechobee Road.

He was taken into custody and admitted to entering the two properties and stealing the BMW and drinks, authorities said.

Police said he was also found with a Maserati key and told officers that he was staying at a nearby motel.

As police continued their investigation, they found a stolen Maserati parked at a nearby motel.

Rodriguez Ruiz was ultimately arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft.