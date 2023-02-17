Miami police hold funeral services for veteran officer

MIAMI – Miami police are mourning the loss of a 25-year veteran of the force.

Officer Joel Perez, 47, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, the Miami Police Department said.

“He has served his community for over 25 years and was a highly decorated officer who has patrolled in all districts throughout his career,” police said in a tweet Tuesday. “He was a 15 year member of the SWAT team, on the Wynwood Problem Solving Team and was currently assigned as a Wynwood area Neighborhood Resource Officer.”

Police called Perez a “devoted family man and just a great person all around.”

MPD announced plans to close a portion of Flagler Street Friday for the funeral procession.