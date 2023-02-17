Miramar High School student arrested for bomb threat, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police arrested a student at Miramar High School Friday morning for making a bomb threat, according to the Miramar Police Department.

The agency tweeted news of the arrest Friday afternoon.

“We are asking parents to speak with your children about the consequences of making such threats,” the tweet reads. “All threats are taken seriously, investigated thoroughly and will not be tolerated.”

The agency didn’t immediately identify the name or age of the student arrested.

Police said they’re also searching for whoever was responsible for making a threat to Everglades High School on Thursday.

The threat forced a temporary evacuation.