DeSantis discusses new opioid recovery program at press conference in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday at a church in Destin to discuss the state’s effort to combat the nationwide opioid crisis.

According to DeSantis, in 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from drug overdose and 75% of those deaths were related to opioids.

He said that more people are dying from opioid usage than car crashes in the United States.

DeSantis said fentanyl has become the most commonly used opioid.

Desantis said the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Florida High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Team saw a 72% increase in drug overdose fatalities related to fentanyl.

Last August, the state announced the launch of the “Core Network,” which is an initiative to establish a coordinated system of care for those seeking treatment for opioid use disorder.

The Core Network has joined county healthcare partners and emergency medical services to ensure people have access to 24-hour access care.

DeSantis said that the network is expected to span to 17 counties by the end of the year.

For more information on the network and how it can help, please visit: Flcorenetwork.com