Woman wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Duval County woman won big after purchasing a scratch-off ticket from a convenience store, Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday.

Loretta Bolton, of Jacksonville, claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game this week at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Bolton purchased her winning ticket from an AP Express store in her hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”