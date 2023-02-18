Body of man found in Florida Keys, authorities say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead in the water just off Stock Island Friday night, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. regarding reports of a man who went overboard a vessel and was unable to be located.

Linhardt said the man was found dead by a good Samaritan and taken to the Key Haven boat ramp by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Authorities said the Key West Police Department also assisted in the search.

Detectives said foul play is not believed to be a factor and autopsy results are pending.

According to authorities, the identification of the man is also pending notification of the next of kin.