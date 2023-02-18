Firefighters battle 2-alarm building fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rescue crews responded to a two-alarm building fire in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at 3301 NW 55 ST.

Authorities said upon arrival, units found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.

FLFR said Battalion Chief Lesly St. Fleur was the second unit at the scene and immediately called for a second alarm to respond.

Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly and prevented the center unit fire from spreading to the two attached businesses, authorities said.

According to FLFR, no one was reported injured after the fire.

Authorities said the fire began within a restroom and the cause is under investigation.