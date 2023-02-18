Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for 4-month-old puppy

The Humane Society of Broward County and Local 10 News are working together hoping to find a permanent home for furry friends.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out a 4-month-old puppy named “Honey.”

Wachter said Honey is a little on the shy side and will need some extra TLC and patience for anyone that’s interested in adopting her.

She encourages that having another dog might help Honey in her new surroundings.

Wachter hopes that the entire family will come out if interested in adopting.

The Humane Society of Broward County says several puppies are available to be adopted and everyone is encouraged to visit the Humane Society website listed at the bottom of the page.

The Humane Society of Broward County also announced Saturday that they are hosting the VCA Walk for the Animals event in Fort Lauderdale.

The event will take place on Mar 4. from 8 a.m. to noon at the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park at 80 Las Olas Circle.

Wachter says you don’t have to have a pet to participate in the walk--just love animals.

She added that there a lot of dogs that are being overlooked but she encourages everyone to visit the website.

VCA Walk for the Animals event. (WPLG)

Walk for the Animals is the organization’s largest fundraiser. Event organizers are hoping to raise $400,000 at the event.

The walk is 1.25 miles long along A1A and will feature booths, live entertainment, prizes and much more.

For more information on how to register for the Walk for the Animals event or how to adopt any animal, click here.