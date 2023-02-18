73º

Man faces child sex abuse charges in 2 cases in Miami-Dade

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Police officers arrested Hugo Alfonso Diaz on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

MIAMI – A 57-year-old man appeared in court on Friday to face child sex abuse charges in Miami-Dade County.

Corrections officers have been holding Hugo Alfonso Diaz without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors filed charges against Diaz on Friday in two cases and he pleaded not guilty, Miami-Dade court records show.

In one case, Diaz is facing two counts of sexual battery on a minor, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child, and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

In another, Diaz is facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child, and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

