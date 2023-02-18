Miami police reports violent crimes continue to decrease

MIAMI – The rate of homicide arrests in the City of Miami were up in 2022 compared to the National Average.

The Miami Police Department’s Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar oversees the criminal investigations division. He credited good police work coupled with new technologies as the success for a higher homicide arrest rate known as a clearance rate in 2022, and an overall decline in violent crime.

“Miami is one of the major cities that’s going against the national trend, while violent crime in major American cities is on the rise.” Aguilar said.

In 2020, Miami police investigated 61 homicides, in 2021 there was a dip to 47. IN 2022 that number stayed at 47. As for clearance rate, in 2021 it was 47% but in 2022 it jumped to 70%.

“The national average for murder clearances is about 50%.” Aguilar said.

The Assistant Chief added the landscape for gang-related crime has even changed. Many gang members now focused on fraud as their main source of revenue as opposed to drug sales.

“We have about a dozen open homicide cases we are looking at that have good solvability factors.”

Aguilar said up to six homicide cases could be announced as soon as solved by March.