Facility demolished at site of Doral waste-to-energy plant fire

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

DORAL, Fla. – One week after a massive fire ripped through a renewable energy plant in Doral, crews are tearing down part of the facility.

The Covanta Energy plant is where the fire erupted on Sunday.

It is located near the intersection of Northwest 74th Street and 97th Avenue in Doral.

Officials say flames have been impossible to contain, hence the planned demolition.

Over 100 firefighters have worked the blaze over the past week. Investigators said they believe the fire was initially sparked by a conveyor belt.

Due to the smoke, officials are asking anyone who lives in the area to stay indoors with the windows closed, and that it’s important to run their air conditioners.

Additionally, anyone driving in the area was urged to keep their windows up.

