Family provides ‘encouraging’ update on Knaus Berry Farm owner as son remains behind bars

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The man accused of brutally beating his parents, who Local 10 News sources say are the owners of the Famous Knaus Berry Farm, asked a judge to reset his hearing date.

Travis Grafe was scheduled for bond court on Sunday but the judge approved his request, pushing the date back to Tuesday.

Police responded to a domestic dispute at his parents Homestead residence on Friday.

They say Grafe, 40, viciously attacked the couple with a blunt object and both were rushed to the hospital.

A court document shows Grafe’s mother was granted guardianship of her son back in 2015, citing that he was “totally incapacitated” due to a traumatic brain injury.

On Sunday, Knaus Berry Farm posted a positive update on its Instagram page. It read, in part:

“We are overwhelmed with this communities kindness! We received encouraging words from Rachel’s doctor today. A slight improvement! It will be a long road to recovery but (we) are hopeful.”

The post added that the family business is comfortable opening on Monday for the President’s Day holiday.