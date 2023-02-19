Large groups of ATV, dirt bike riders dangerously swarming South Florida roadways again

South Florida drivers should be extra careful on the roads this holiday weekend.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida drivers should be extra careful on the roads this holiday weekend.

Why? Dozens of ATV and dirt bike riders have been spotted all over the roadways.

It appears to be the same Wheels Up, Guns Down group that usually comes out during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, performing dangerous stunts on streets and highways.

They now seem to be back for President’s Day.

Local 10 News has already received reports of several accidents and Miami-Dade police said they will be out patrolling and detaining the reckless riders.

MDPD added in a statement:

“Operating an ATV or other off-road vehicle on a public road or highway is illegal. Failure to obey traffic laws or lawful orders from a police officer will result in citations, fines and in some cases arrest. These vehicles are also subject to impounding.”