FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 18th annual Fort Lauderdale A1A Marathon took place Sunday morning.

Runners hit the pavement dark and early, eager to complete the amazing achievement of the marathon, half marathon and 5K.

Winners began being crowned early Sunday.

The winner for the full marathon is Logan Howard of Naples. He finished in just over two hours and 30 minutes.

Scott Lieberman of Colorado won the half marathon. He was able to complete it in one hour and 12 minutes.