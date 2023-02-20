Palm Beach deputy shoots at woman helping fugitive flee in stolen truck, deputies say

A man and a woman in a stolen pickup truck were the subjects of a hit-and-run crash, a chase, and a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday in Palm Beach County.

Ginger Taylor and James Boswell, a fugitive wanted on an out-of-state warrant, were in a stolen U-Haul truck when a deputy stopped them along Parkwood Drive near Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, according to deputies.

A deputy was trying to detain Boswell, 27, the driver, during the traffic stop when Taylor, 31, took the driver’s seat and the two fled, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies later found the truck at the Royal Inn Hotel, at 675 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., and while trying to get away Taylor struck a deputy, who then fired at them, according to PBSO.

Deputies followed and Taylor, who was injured during the deputy-involved shooting, crashed into a fence near Persimmon Boulevard. Deputies arrested Boswell and Taylor.

Taylor is facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, reckless fleeing and eluding, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and resisting arrest with violence. Boswell was a fugitive wanted on an out-of-state warrant.