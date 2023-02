EXUMA, Bahamas – Daredevil dog jumps off of a deck in the Bahamas and onto a hammer head shark in the Bahamas and it was all caught on camera.

Passengers on a boat tour in Exuma caught the moment the pup leaped into the water and landed on the 12-foot-long shark.

The dog apparently lives on a private island, so he may have been just defending his home or looking for a friendly fish to play with.

The brave pup escaped unharmed.