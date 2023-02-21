74º

Local News

2 teens shot in southwest Miami-Dade, 1 with outstanding warrants

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
Southwest Miami-Dade shooting (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County.

It happened Monday night in the area of Homestead Avenue and W Indigo Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers were notified of the incident by a shot spotter alert.

Around a dozen shots were fired and two males, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old, were struck, police said.

The 19-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the 16-year-old was also taken to the hospital after initially refusing medical treatment.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Police said they later determined there were outstanding warrants for the 16-year-old for battery with a firearm and for a minor possessing of a firearm.

The two shooting victims are not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No arrests were announced by police, and officers did not say whether they were seeking any additional suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram