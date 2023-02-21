Developing: Deputies lock down Broward school

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies respond to Cypress Bay High School on Tuesday in Weston.

WESTON, Fla. – Deputies locked down a Broward County public school for a few hours on Tuesday to investigate a suspicious item.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Cypress Bay High School, at 18600 Vista Park Blvd., in Weston.

According to the school district, the campus was in a “precautionary lockdown” at about 10:40 a.m., and a “secure status” at about 12:20 p.m. City officials announced shortly before 1 p.m. that the school had resumed “normal operations” after deputies completed a search.

Deputies were investigating a suspicious item on Tuesday at the Cypress Bay High School in Weston. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

Location