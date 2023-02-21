Man dead, woman critical in Hialeah murder-suicide attempt, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was shot dead and a woman was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon in Hialeah in what police believe to be an “attempted murder-suicide.”

Detective Scarlett Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Hialeah Police Department, said officers responded to a home in the 900 block of East 14th Place just before 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Hernandez said officers discovered the pair, both of whom were elderly, with gunshot wounds.

Medics took the critically-injured woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, Hernandez said. Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Fire officials said the 83-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police didn’t specify the pair’s relationship or who investigators believed fired the gun.