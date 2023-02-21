79º

Miami Gardens police officer, another driver injured after 2-vehicle crash

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens police officer and another driver were injured in a car crash Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Northwest 199th Street and Northwest 44th Avenue.

According to authorities, the officer was driving in a marked Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Northwest 199th Street when the driver of a silver Chevy Malibu merged onto Northwest 199th Street from Northwest 44th Avenue and collided with the officer’s vehicle.

Police said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the officer to a hospital, and the driver of the Malibu was also transported to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

