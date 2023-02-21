Putin escalates pro-war rhetoric amid Biden’s visits to Ukraine, Poland

WASHINGTON – Pugnacious speeches Tuesday show the perilous relationship between the United States and Russia — which hold about 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons — continues to worsen after nearly a year of war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday to tell Russians that the United States was working to destroy Russia, so he had decided to suspend a nuclear pact.

During his televised speech, Putin said Russia wasn’t “fighting the Ukrainian people” who he described as hostages of the “Kyiv regime” and “its Western masters” who he accused of occupying the country.

“Western elites aren’t trying to conceal their goals, to inflict a strategic defeat to Russia. They intend to transform the local conflict into a global confrontation,” Putin said later adding, “It will be a matter of our country’s existence.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden visited wartime Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday and Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday for historic meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to erase the people’s love for liberty. Brutality will never grind down the will to be free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never,” Biden said outside of The Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Biden and Duda plan to meet on Wednesday with the leaders of — Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Slovakia — the Bucharest Nine, the eastern Europe members of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“President Putin is confronted with something today that he didn’t think was possible a year ago,” Biden said Tuesday. “The democracies of the world have grown stronger, not weaker. But the autocrats of the world have grown weaker, not stronger.”

Meanwhile, Putin announced he had put an end to The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, also known as the New START Treaty.

“It’s they who have started the war, and we are using force to end it,” Putin said during his national address.

Putin’s foreign ministry later announced Russia was going to abide by the treaty’s caps and continue to exchange information about tests.

Former President Barack Obama’s administration started the 10-year New START Treaty in 2010. Former President Donald Trump suspended it. And in 2021, President Joe Biden’s administration signed the treaty’s five-year extension, but the Russians suspended it last year.

“The fact that Russia is stepping back from this deal is irresponsible,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to meet with Putin soon.

On Monday, during a United Nations Security Council meeting, Russian and Chinese diplomats blamed the U.S.-South Korea military drills for causing North Korea to launch ballistic missiles on Saturday and Monday.

Before Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Xi promised Putin a China-Russia partnership with “no limits.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Wang Yi, a Chinese foreign policy official, on Saturday in Germany, and on Sunday said the U.S. was concerned about China providing Russia with “lethal support” in Ukraine.

