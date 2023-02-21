Quick decisions required as law enforcement encounters rise in mental health crises

First responders deal with life or death situations nearly every day.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – First responders deal with life or death situations nearly every day.

Law Enforcement officers are increasingly having to make split second decisions to help others, as studies show mental health crises are on the rise.

Local 10 News spoke exclusively with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy who was recently recognized for saving two people who said they wanted to end their own lives.

Deputy Jarrod Walker, an eight-year veteran of the force, remembers the call that came in one night in October about a teen taking to social media and making threats.

“He was on TikTok and made threats to end his life, essentially,” Walker said.

Walker said he started driving around Deerfield Beach to find the teen.

“I didn’t see him initially; kept driving the area. Went to check another area. I had a gut feeling to come back,” Walker recalled.

The teen crashed his car and started walking against traffic on the 48th Street Bridge in Deerfield Beach, directly over I-95. Body-worn camera video shows Walker quickly approaching the teen and speaking with him before backup arrived.

“Put the skateboard down, put the skateboard down,” he could be heard saying. “I’m not going to lie to you, I just want to help you.”

Walker and another deputy who arrived on scene grabbed the teen before he started charging toward the side of the bridge.

“There’s definitely been a rise, I believe, in a mental health crisis,” Walker said. “They want help, or need help, and that’s what we’re here to do for them.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, after a two year decline, the suicide rate went back up in 2021 and back to near-record levels.

Walker and other deputies also helped save a woman who was making threats in a Deerfield Beach private property, and claimed she wanted to do “suicide by cop.”

“It’s all based on training, it’s split second decisions,” Walker said. “You have to treat everyone like a human being. It doesn’t matter who they are, what they did to you, what they did to anybody else. You still have to have that line of respect for somebody.”

Walker’s message to anyone who needs help, or to concerned family members: “Hear something, say something. If you see something on social media, call us, so we can go out and respond and get the help they need.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 800-273-8255 or by calling or texting 988.