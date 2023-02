HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – One person was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting in a Hollywood neighborhood, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pierce Street.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said one person was transported to a hospital.

The 2300-2400 block remains closed off while the investigation continues.

No other details were immediately released.