Ritzy rip-off: Man makes off with $177K in Rolexes from Aventura store

AVENTURA, Fla. – Police in Aventura are on the hunt for a suspect who took five Rolex watches from an Aventura jewelry store earlier this month.

According to police, the ritzy rip-off happened on Feb. 17 at the International Jewelers Exchange, located at 19725 Biscayne Blvd., south of the Aventura Mall.

The watches were worth about $177,000, authorities said, but the value could be a lot higher.

Police have not released the surveillance video, but Local 10 News was able to get a shot of the suspect and his getaway car, a black Nissan Rogue.

They believe the case may be tied to other similar incidents in the area.

In recent months, there have been similar heists at the Aventura Mall Bloomingdale’s, as well as at two Macy’s locations: its store at Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria Mall and its store at the Westland Mall in Hialeah.

In the Aventura Rolex heist, it’s unclear how the crook managed to get into the enclosed case protecting the luxury watches.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.