BSO: Man wanted in deputy-involved shooting, carjacking in Broward County arrested

33-year-old Leandro Fernandez Sanchez was arrested Thursday after they say he carjacked a paratransit bus after at least one deputy opened fire on him on Feb 17.

According to BSO, 33-year-old Leandro Fernandez Sanchez was brought into custody after they say he carjacked a paratransit bus after at least one deputy opened fire on him on Feb 17. near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Authorities said detectives were conducting proactive surveillance on Sanchez in reference to an armed burglary of a vehicle and stolen firearm in a parking garage at the airport.

The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. near the 1400 block of Perimeter Road in Fort Lauderdale, according to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro.

Detectives said Sanchez committed an aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer by driving a stolen car into a deputy’s vehicle.

Authorities said at least one BSO deputy fired their weapon at the vehicle.

Detectives said while attempting to arrest Fernandez Sanchez, he then fled the area in a stolen Paratransit TOPS Bus.

Deputies confirmed that the driver of the bus sustained minor injuries.

BSO authorities said Tuesday evening that the stolen Paratransit TOPS Bus was located and unoccupied on President’s Day Weekend in Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia was at the scene as a silver sedan was seen riddled with bullet holes.

No passengers were onboard the bus at the time, Caro said.

BSO detectives and U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office took Sanchez into custody at an Econo Lodge Inn and Suites in Kissimmee.

Authorities said the suspect attempted to evade arrest disguised by wearing a wig.

According to BSO, Fernandez Sanchez is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face numerous felony charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, carjacking and armed burglary.