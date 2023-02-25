Death investigation underway after 1 killed in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – A death investigation is underway after a person was killed in southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.
It happened near Southwest 175th Street near 102nd Avenue at a West Perrine neighborhood.
Local 10 News was at the scene where the victim’s body was being covered up by a tarp.
Miami-Dade police were at the scene to investigate what led up to the shooting.
Sources tell Local 10 News that the incident was a possible shooting that involved two people with one later dying.
Authorities have not released any other information.
This is a developing story.