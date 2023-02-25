79º

Death investigation underway after 1 killed in southwest Miami-Dade

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Police are investing after a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – A death investigation is underway after a person was killed in southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.

It happened near Southwest 175th Street near 102nd Avenue at a West Perrine neighborhood.

Local 10 News was at the scene where the victim’s body was being covered up by a tarp.

Miami-Dade police were at the scene to investigate what led up to the shooting.

Sources tell Local 10 News that the incident was a possible shooting that involved two people with one later dying.

Authorities have not released any other information.

This is a developing story.

