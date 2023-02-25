Family wants driver who injured motorcyclist and left scene to come forward

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A family is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver after a loved one was sent to the hospital.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black vehicle slammed into Luis Fernandez’ motorcycle Tuesday just before 11 p.m. as he was driving eastbound on the Palmetto Expressway in the area of 37th avenue.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle sped away without stopping to render aid.

As Fernandez continues to recover from several severe injuries, he and his wife, Ashley Garey, now want to find the person responsible.

“(They) hit somebody and didn’t care for his life, he could have died,” said Garey.

Fernandez told Local 10 News that he sustained multiple injuries in the crash.

“I have a six-month-old baby, a wife and my whole body aches,” he said. “My back (and) my ribs (are) fractured, my collarbone, (I) can’t move and can’t walk.”

Garey said that after Fernandez ended up on the ground, other cars surrounded him and made a barricade to prevent further damage.

“My husband’s body was on the ground and the other cars made a barricade so that no other cars would hit him,” she said.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for information leading to a suspect.

“I want to find the person who did this--the person who left my husband on the floor like some animal. I need to find out,” said Garey.

Garey told Local 10 News that Fernandez was left with several broken bones, spinal injuries and doctors now say he has a long recovery ahead.

“He’s really lucky that he’s not dead,” she said.

The family has set up a page to accept donations to cover their hospital expenses, which you can view by clicking here.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.