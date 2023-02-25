Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out a 2-year-old dog named “Lilly.”

Wachter said Lilly could be mixed with Labrador and German Shepherd and possibly Border Collie.

She said Lilly spent time in a foster home and was a mom whose babies were adopted and now wants to find a forever home.

Wachter says she’s very smart, sweet and very good with other dogs and kids that are eight years and older but encourages that she will get along with any child.

Wachter told Local 10 News that Lilly will want to share the bed with her owner. She encourages the family that adopts her to share their pillows and covers.

She also spoke about a 6-year-old cat named Reese who is also looking for a forever home.

Wachter says Reese weighs around 20 pounds and doesn’t fully know his story because he was left in a dog crate at the shelter.

She encourages anyone interested in Reese to give him time to adapt to his new surroundings.

6-year-old "Reese" the cat is looking for a forever home. (WPLG)

The Humane Society of Broward County says several puppies are available to be adopted and everyone is encouraged to visit the Humane Society website listed at the bottom of the page.

The Humane Society of Broward County also announced Saturday that they are hosting the VCA Walk for the Animals event in Fort Lauderdale.

The event will take place on Mar 4. from 8 a.m. to noon at the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park at 80 Las Olas Circle.

Wachter says you don’t have to have a pet to participate in the walk--just love animals.

She added that there a lot of dogs that are being overlooked but she encourages everyone to visit the website.

VCA Walk for the Animals event. (WPLG)

Walk for the Animals is the organization’s largest fundraiser. Event organizers are hoping to raise $400,000 at the event.

The walk is 1.25 miles long along A1A and will feature booths, live entertainment, prizes and much more.

Local 10 News anchor and animal advocate Jacey Birch is also participating in the event and started a fundraising page which you can view here: VCA Walk for the Animals.

According to Birch, “By donating to the Walk, you are helping thousands of animals that come through their doors each year. Every dollar supports them as they provide veterinary care, food, shelter and much, much more to every animal they see.”

For more information on how to register for the Walk for the Animals event or how to adopt any animal, click here.