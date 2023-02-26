League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade honors extraordinary woman in annual ceremony

Local 10 News anchor Nicole Perez honored as Master of Ceremonies for League of Women Voters ceremony.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – In honor of Women’s History Month, the League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade County hosted its annual “Women Who Shine” award ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony recognizes women who have made outstanding contributions to the community and who serve as role models for future generations.

The event took place at the La Jolla Ballroom located at 301 Alcazar Avenue in Coral Gables.

Local 10 News anchor Nicole Perez was honored as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

“We are so excited to bring back our Women Who Shine Awards ceremony after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We’re looking forward to celebrating this years’ honorees and their positive impact on the Miami-Dade County community,” she said.

The 2023 Honorees were:

•Lifetime Achievement Award: Sally Heyman, Former Commissioner of District 4

•Outstanding Under 40 Award: Fritzie Saintoiry, Executive Director Genesis Hopeful Haven

•Business and Community Innovator Award: Isabel Berney, Co-Founder Buggy and Vacayo

•Philanthropist/Humanitarian Award: Santra Denis, Executive Director Miami Workers Center

The LWVMD’s President, Madison Berndt shared her thoughts in a news release about the upcoming award ceremony.

This year’s award ceremony Co-Chairperson, Regina Silas, echoed Berndt’s sentiments in a news release: “This year, the League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade County will hold our ‘Women Who Shine’ event, highlighting the outstanding accomplishments of phenomenal women in our community. We appreciate our sponsors who are dedicated to our organization’s mission.”

According to event organizers, this year’s sponsors included:

•Commissioner Eileen Higgins

•Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins

•Commissioner Mickey Steinberg

•Commissioner Rene Garcia

•County Mayor Daniella Cava

•City of Doral

•Town of Golden Beach

•Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership