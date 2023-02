MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a car ended up in a southwest Miami-Dade County canal.

It happened late Monday afternoon near 232nd Street and 127th Avenue.

Authorities said there were several people inside the car when it went into the water.

Paramedics rushed one pediatric patient to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital. The health status of that juvenile is unknown.

Everyone else inside the car made it out okay, authorities said.