Broward middle school evacuated after students, staff complain of ‘burning eyes’

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Apollo Middle School in Hollywood was evacuated as a precaution Tuesday morning after multiple students and staff members complained about their eyes tearing, first responders confirmed.

The school is located at 6800 Arthur St.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the department’s hazmat team is investigating what is causing the irritation to people’s eyes.

Below is a message sent to families by the school’s principal:

“Hello, Apollo Middle School Parents and Guardians: This is Principal Kushner with an important message.

This morning, a few students and adults complained of burning eyes. We took quick and decisive action to evacuate the building as a precautionary measure as the concern is being addressed.

The paramedics and fire department are onsite.

I assure you that all students and staff are safe and secure. At all times, the safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priority. I will update you on the status of the situation. Thank you.”

No other details were immediately released.

