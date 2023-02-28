BSO detention deputy accused of striking inmate ‘multiple times’

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy is being accused of misdemeanor battery following a use of force incident that occurred at BSO’s Central Intake Bureau, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to BSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, on July 15, 2022, detention Deputy Ke’Shondra Davis, 32, was involved in a use of force incident with a male inmate.

“The investigation revealed that while in the process of relocating inmates to another cell, the victim made a comment to Davis. At that time, Davis confronted the inmate and struck him with her hand multiple times,” BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd said in a news release.

Authorities said that BSO policy mandates that each use of force incident be documented and reviewed.

According to investigators, after Davis’ Department of Detention supervisor forwarded the initial use of force review to BSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, BSO’s Use of Force Review Board received the file and recommended that the deputy’s actions be found not in compliance with policy.

Codd said after further investigation, Davis was placed on restricted administrative assignment.

The case was presented to the Broward State Attorney’s Office back in November.

Davis is facing a charge of misdemeanor battery and received a summons to appear in court.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony released the following statement regarding the incident:

“When I became sheriff, I vowed to streamline and strengthen BSO’s use of force review policies. It was the right thing to do, and it is another sign to the community of our commitment to transparency and accountability. This case shows that our internal process works, and we will hold our own accountable when they step out of line.”

According to the agency, Davis was hired by BSO in February 2016. Following receipt of the summons on Monday, Davis’ status changed to suspended without pay.