‘He did not deserve this’: Family of man murdered in North Miami Beach pleads for justice

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – More than a week after he was shot and killed behind a North Miami Beach fast food restaurant, police continue to track down leads in the murder of Hershy Schwartz.

His family made a public plea Tuesday, asking for help finding his killer.

On Feb. 19, police found Schwartz, a 39-year-old groom-to-be, dead near his parked car behind the Wendy’s at at 25 NE 167th St, after what investigators believed to be a robbery.

Yoel Schwartz broke down in tears during a news conference Tuesday, pleading with the public to help find whoever murdered his brother.

“He did not deserve this. It’s very hard for us to comprehend what happened to him,” Schwartz said. “Please, please, please bring justice for Hershy.”

The day before his death and in the weeks preceding it, surveillance videos showed Hershy had a habit of coming and going in the early morning hours.

He was always on his phone, but it’s not clear who he was speaking with or where he was going.

Yoel said Hershy would routinely be up at all hours. Police are investigating every angle of the case.

“Hershy was not only my brother, he was my best friend,” Schwartz said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.