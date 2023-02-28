Miami commissioner wants increased security after office ransacked

MIAMI – The person or people responsible for ransacking the Miami City Hall office of Commissioner Manolo Reyes haven’t been caught.

Following the incident, Reyes wants to make security a priority at City Hall and said he will address it at the next commission meeting.

As the investigation into who perpetrated the crime continues, Miami police released photos following the unauthorized entry showing picture frames of Reyes’ family members toppled over and drawers left open.

Police dusted for prints and are poring through security cameras.

City Hall was open over the weekend due to early voting to fill former commissioner Ken Russell’s seat, so people were filtering in and out of the building.

“This is very mysterious to me,” Reyes said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez commented on the matter Tuesday.

“Whenever there is a security breach, we always look at all of our protocols to see what other resources we could bring to bear to make sure it doesn’t happen in the future,” Suarez said.

Suarez said there aren’t cameras inside of the hallways that lead to commissioner offices, but it’s something he’s considering.

“We have inside, in terms of the actual area where people speak as part of the process, but we don’t have interior cameras, we just never have throughout the history of City Hall, but that may be something that we look at now,” he said.

Reyes said he wants to make security a priority at City Hall.

“This is a public building and people should know who comes in and who comes out,” he said. “I directed the city attorney to draft legislation directing the chief of police to analyze security around here and where we have to install cameras and different security systems that should be monitored by the police departments.”

Reyes doesn’t know how the rest of the commissioners feel about the topic, because he said he hasn’t heard from any of them following this incident.

The next commission meeting is on March 9.